IHS Markit
IHS Markit Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos IHS Markit utgjør totalt SGD 135K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for IHS Markits totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Totalt per år
$105K
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.5K
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos IHS Markit?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos IHS Markit in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på SGD 220,423. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos IHS Markit for Produktleder rollen in Canada er SGD 135,433.

