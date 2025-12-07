Selskapskatalog
Human Interest
Produktdesigner-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Human Interest utgjør totalt $170K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Human Interests totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/7/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Totalt per år
$170K
Nivå
L4
Grunnlønn
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Human Interest?
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Human Interest er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Human Interest in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $170,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Human Interest for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $170,000.

