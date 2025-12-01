Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Highspot varierer fra $221K per year for Software Engineer II til $230K per year for Senior Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $240K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Highspots totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/1/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$221K
$187K
$33.3K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$230K
$221K
$9.5K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Highspot er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
