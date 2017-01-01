Selskapskatalog
Hero Electro
    At Hero Lectro, we work non-stop to revolutionize mobility and short-distance commute in India, to give everyone a chance at a healthier and greener life. Our aim is to design products that suits your needs and matches your style. We intend to revolutionise the personal transportation industry by making e-cycles which are fun, environment-friendly and ideal way to stay fit and happy. With cool features and stunning designs, we want our e-cycles to transform people’s lives. Be prepared, the revolution has just started. We have a long journey ahead. Let’s e-cycle!

    heroelectro.com
