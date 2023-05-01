Selskapskatalog
Hempacco
    About

    Hempacco is disrupting the tobacco industry with hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes. They own research, development, manufacturing, and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. They offer private label agreements, IP licensing, and patented counter displays and vending machines called HempBoxes™. They also provide private-label services for smokable products and CBD automated retail concepts. Their mission is to be the most recognized name brand of Hemp Smokable products in the world. Contact investor relations for more information.

    https://hempacco.com
    Nettside
    2019
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Headquarters

