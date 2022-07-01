Selskapskatalog
Hearth
Topp innsikt
    Om

    Hearth is a Fintech company helping home improvement contractors grow and manage their business. Our SaaS platform provides over 10,000 contractors the financial tools they need to close more business, including financing solutions, invoicing, payment collections, insurance products, all in one, modern system designed specifically for the home improvement industry. Backed by 8VC, Founders Fund, and other prominent leaders in Silicon Valley, Hearth has raised over $50M and is one of the fastest growing companies in the home improvement space.

    http://www.gethearth.com
    Nettside
    2016
    Grunnlagt år
    150
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

