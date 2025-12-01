Selskapskatalog
Gusto
Gusto Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Gusto varierer fra $152K per year for L2 til $166K per year for L4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $170K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Gustos totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/1/2025

$152K
$124K
$27.9K
$0
$180K
$157K
$21.3K
$1.9K
$166K
$139K
$27.5K
$0
Opptjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 20% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Inkluderte stillinger

UX-designer

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Gusto in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $220,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Gusto for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $167,000.

Andre ressurser

