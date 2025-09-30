Selskapskatalog
Grant Thornton Regnskapsfører Lønninger i Greater Los Angeles Area

Regnskapsfører-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Los Angeles Area hos Grant Thornton utgjør totalt $86.5K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Grant Thorntons totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Grant Thornton
Senior Associate
Los Angeles, CA
Totalt per år
$86.5K
Nivå
Senior Associate
Grunnlønn
$86.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Grant Thornton?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Inkluderte stillinger

Send inn ny stilling

Tax Accountant

Auditor

Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Regnskapsfører at Grant Thornton in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $97,270. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grant Thornton for the Regnskapsfører role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $86,500.

