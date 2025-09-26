Selskapskatalog
GovTech
GovTech Prosjektleder Lønninger

Prosjektleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Singapore hos GovTech utgjør totalt SGD 145K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for GovTechs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GovTech
Project Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Totalt per år
SGD 145K
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
SGD 114K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 31.3K
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos GovTech?

SGD 211K

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Prosjektleder hos GovTech in Singapore ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på SGD 195,953. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos GovTech for Prosjektleder rollen in Singapore er SGD 135,144.

Andre ressurser