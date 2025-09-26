Selskapskatalog
GovTech
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder lønninger

GovTech Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Singapore hos GovTech utgjør totalt SGD 138K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for GovTechs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GovTech
Product Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Totalt per år
SGD 138K
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
SGD 112K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 25.9K
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos GovTech?

SGD 211K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig SGD 39.5K+ (noen ganger SGD 395K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger
Praksisplasslønn

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Produktleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos GovTech in Singapore ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på SGD 298,803. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos GovTech for Produktleder rollen in Singapore er SGD 149,876.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for GovTech

Relaterte selskaper

  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser