Government of Canada
  • Greater Ottawa Area

Government of Canada Informasjonsteknolog (IT) Lønninger i Greater Ottawa Area

Informasjonsteknolog (IT)-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Ottawa Area hos Government of Canada utgjør totalt CA$68K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Government of Canadas totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Government of Canada
IT Support
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$68K
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
CA$68K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i selskapet
0-1 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Government of Canada?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Informasjonsteknolog (IT) hos Government of Canada in Greater Ottawa Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$124,066. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Government of Canada for Informasjonsteknolog (IT) rollen in Greater Ottawa Area er CA$76,298.

