Gorilla Technology Group Lønninger

Gorilla Technology Groups lønn varierer fra $25,046 i total kompensasjon per år for en Programvareingeniør på laveste nivå til $58,854 for en Datavitenskaper på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Gorilla Technology Group. Sist oppdatert: 11/23/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $25K
Datavitenskaper
$58.9K
Produktleder
$33.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Gorilla Technology Group er Datavitenskaper at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $58,854. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Gorilla Technology Group er $33,714.

