  Lønninger
  Ledelsesrådgiver

  Alle Ledelsesrådgiver lønninger

  Mumbai Metropolitan Region

GEP Worldwide Ledelsesrådgiver Lønninger i Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Ledelsesrådgiver-mediankompensasjonspakken in Mumbai Metropolitan Region hos GEP Worldwide utgjør totalt ₹1.34M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for GEP Worldwides totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GEP Worldwide
Management Consultant
Mumbai, MH, India
Totalt per år
₹1.34M
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
₹1.18M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹154K
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Ledelsesrådgiver hos GEP Worldwide in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹2,540,295. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos GEP Worldwide for Ledelsesrådgiver rollen in Mumbai Metropolitan Region er ₹1,321,292.

