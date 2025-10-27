Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in Ireland hos Genesys varierer fra €46.3K per year for L1 til €56.2K per year for L2. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Ireland utgjør totalt €47.7K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Genesyss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/27/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
