Genesys Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in Ireland hos Genesys varierer fra €46.3K per year for L1 til €56.2K per year for L2. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Ireland utgjør totalt €47.7K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Genesyss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/27/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Designer
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
Product Designer
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
Senior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Lead Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Genesys?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Genesys in Ireland ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €120,596. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Genesys for Produktdesigner rollen in Ireland er €52,350.

Andre ressurser