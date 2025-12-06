Selskapskatalog
Fiverr Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Programvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in Israel hos Fiverr utgjør totalt ₪512K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Fiverrs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fiverr
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Totalt per år
$152K
Nivå
Mid
Grunnlønn
$139K
Stock (/yr)
$13K
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Fiverr?
Inkluderte stillinger

Backend Programvareutvikler

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

DevOps-ingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos Fiverr in Israel ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₪594,180. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Fiverr for Programvareingeniør rollen in Israel er ₪490,186.

