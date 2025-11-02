Selskapskatalog
Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos First Republic Bank utgjør totalt $180K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for First Republic Banks totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
First Republic Bank
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Totalt per år
$180K
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$50K
År i selskapet
5-10 År
Års erfaring
11+ År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos First Republic Bank?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos First Republic Bank in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $237,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos First Republic Bank for Produktleder rollen in United States er $197,000.

