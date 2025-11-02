Selskapskatalog
First Republic Bank
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Informasjonsteknolog (IT)

  • Alle Informasjonsteknolog (IT) lønninger

First Republic Bank Informasjonsteknolog (IT) Lønninger

Informasjonsteknolog (IT)-mediankompensasjonspakken hos First Republic Bank utgjør totalt $150K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for First Republic Banks totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
First Republic Bank
Business System Analyst
New York, NY
Totalt per år
$150K
Nivå
L3
Grunnlønn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos First Republic Bank?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Informasjonsteknolog (IT) tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Informasjonsteknolog (IT) hos First Republic Bank ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $410,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos First Republic Bank for Informasjonsteknolog (IT) rollen er $166,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for First Republic Bank

Relaterte selskaper

  • SunTrust
  • East West Bank
  • MarketAxess
  • U.S. Bank
  • Mastek
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser