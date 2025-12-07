Selskapskatalog
Fireblocks
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Kundesuksess

  • Alle Kundesuksess lønninger

Fireblocks Kundesuksess Lønninger

Kundesuksess-mediankompensasjonspakken in Israel hos Fireblocks utgjør totalt ₪378K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Fireblockss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/7/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fireblocks
Customer Success
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Totalt per år
$112K
Nivå
Senior
Grunnlønn
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3.9K
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Fireblocks?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Fireblocks er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Kundesuksess tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Kundesuksess hos Fireblocks in Israel ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₪463,950. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Fireblocks for Kundesuksess rollen in Israel er ₪378,226.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Fireblocks

Relaterte selskaper

  • PayPal
  • Airbnb
  • DoorDash
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fireblocks/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.