ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil Byggingeniør Lønninger

Byggingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos ExxonMobil utgjør totalt $231K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ExxonMobils totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ExxonMobil
Civil Engineer
Houston, TX
Totalt per år
$231K
Nivå
CL26
Grunnlønn
$231K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
14 År
Års erfaring
14 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos ExxonMobil?

$160K

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Byggingeniør hos ExxonMobil in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $275,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ExxonMobil for Byggingeniør rollen in United States er $231,000.

