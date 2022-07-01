Selskapskatalog
ExamSoft
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om ExamSoft som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    ExamSoft offers a market-leading exam management and analytics platform that delivers powerful, actionable data to assess learning outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. Its software suite enables clients to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze resulting data to improve curricular design, test design, and accreditation compliance. ExamSoft has served hundreds of prominent institutions for more than 18 years and has successfully administered millions of exams.

    https://examsoft.com
    Nettside
    1998
    Grunnlagt år
    210
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for ExamSoft

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser