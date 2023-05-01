Selskapsoversikt
ExaGrid
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om ExaGrid som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    ExaGrid offers Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. Their Landing Zone provides fast backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries, while the retention repository offers low-cost long-term retention. Their scale-out architecture eliminates expensive upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid also offers a two-tiered backup storage approach with delayed deletes and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

    http://www.exagrid.com
    Nettsted
    2002
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    Antall ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for ExaGrid

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser