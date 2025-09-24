Selskapskatalog
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Løsningsarkitekt-kompensasjon in United States hos Ernst and Young varierer fra $183K per year for Solution Architect til $243K per year for Principal Solution Architect. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $212K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Ernst and Youngs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Solution Architect
$183K
$179K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Solution Architect
$165K
$161K
$0
$4.4K
Staff Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Solution Architect 2
$180K
$176K
$0
$3.3K
$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Ernst and Young er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Inkluderte stillinger

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Løsningsarkitekt hos Ernst and Young in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $283,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Ernst and Young for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in United States er $212,000.

Andre ressurser