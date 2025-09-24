Ernst and Young Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Løsningsarkitekt-kompensasjon in United States hos Ernst and Young varierer fra $183K per year for Solution Architect til $243K per year for Principal Solution Architect. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $212K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Ernst and Youngs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå Legg til komp Sammenlign nivåer

Opptjeningsplan Hovedplan 25 % ÅR 1 25 % ÅR 2 25 % ÅR 3 25 % ÅR 4 Hos Ernst and Young er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan: 25 % opptjenes i 1st - ÅR ( 25.00 % årlig )

25 % opptjenes i 2nd - ÅR ( 2.08 % månedlig )

25 % opptjenes i 3rd - ÅR ( 2.08 % månedlig )

25 % opptjenes i 4th - ÅR ( 2.08 % månedlig )

Hva er opptjeningsplanen hos Ernst and Young ?

