Løsningsarkitekt-kompensasjon in United States hos Ernst and Young varierer fra $183K per year for Solution Architect til $243K per year for Principal Solution Architect. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $212K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Ernst and Youngs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Solution Architect
$183K
$179K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Solution Architect
$165K
$161K
$0
$4.4K
Staff Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Solution Architect 2
$180K
$176K
$0
$3.3K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ernst and Young er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
