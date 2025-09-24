Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Ernst and Young varierer fra $106K per year for Product Designer til $183K per year for Principal Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $145K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Ernst and Youngs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Designer
$106K
$100K
$0
$5.5K
Senior Product Designer
$139K
$139K
$0
$200
Staff Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Ernst and Young er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
Inkluderte stillingerSend inn ny stilling