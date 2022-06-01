Selskapskatalog
Epsilon Systems Solutions
    Epsilon Systems, a San Diego-based veteran-owned business, is a diversified professional and technical services company. Founded in 1998, Epsilon Systems has been providing high-quality products and services to customers since its inception. Epsilon Systems has an international presence supporting the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, and Department of Homeland Security. Epsilon Systems sustained growth in size, capability, and reputation is a testament to Epsilon Systems’ focus on customer success, the dedication and competence of its employees and the strength of Epsilon Systems management team. Epsilon Systems serves its Government and industry clients through four business sectors and two subsidiaries:Mission Readiness Group - Barge Maintenance - Modernization, Repair & Maintenance - Repair & MaintenanceTechnical Services Group - Assessment & ReadinessMission Solutions Group - Engineering, Operations & Space - Environmental Management Services - Learning Solutions - Performance AssuranceProducts GroupKAB LaboratoriesEpsilon Systems Partners, Inc.

    http://www.epsilonsystems.com
    1998
    780
