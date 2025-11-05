Selskapskatalog
Duck Creek Technologies
Programvareutviklingsleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in New York City Area hos Duck Creek Technologies utgjør totalt $220K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Duck Creek Technologiess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Duck Creek Technologies
Software Engineering Manager
Bridgewater, NJ
Totalt per år
$220K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
År i selskapet
17 År
Års erfaring
17 År
Bidra

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutviklingsleder hos Duck Creek Technologies in New York City Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $227,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Duck Creek Technologies for Programvareutviklingsleder rollen in New York City Area er $220,000.

