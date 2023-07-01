Selskapskatalog
Droplet
    Droplet offers a software solution to streamline approval workflows and eliminate paper documents. It is designed for school districts but can be used by any organization. The software digitizes paper forms, incorporates multi-step approval processes, collects e-signatures, and securely stores important documents. It is commonly used for various administrative tasks such as check requests, personnel requisitions, field trip authorizations, and more. Droplet aims to assist educators in reducing administrative burdens and dedicating more time to students.

    https://droplet.io
    Nettside
    2020
    Grunnlagt år
    54
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

