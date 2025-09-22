Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Germany hos Drager utgjør totalt €77.7K per year for Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Germany utgjør totalt €86.3K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dragers totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/22/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€77.7K
€77.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderte stillingerSend inn ny stilling