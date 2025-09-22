Selskapskatalog
Drager
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutvikler

  • Alle Programvareutvikler lønninger

Drager Programvareutvikler Lønninger

Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Germany hos Drager utgjør totalt €77.7K per year for Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Germany utgjør totalt €86.3K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dragers totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/22/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Inngangsnivå)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€77.7K
€77.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Vis 1 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer

€142K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig €26.6K+ (noen ganger €266K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger
Praksisplasslønn

Bidra
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Drager?

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Programvareutvikler tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Inkluderte stillinger

Send inn ny stilling

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Programvareutvikler at Drager in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €103,578. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drager for the Programvareutvikler role in Germany is €86,313.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Drager

Relaterte selskaper

  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser