Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in India hos DP World utgjør totalt ₹6.78M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for DP Worlds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
DP World
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totalt per år
₹6.78M
Nivå
Senior
Grunnlønn
₹5.78M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹997K
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos DP World?

₹13.94M

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos DP World in India ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹11,170,115. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos DP World for Produktleder rollen in India er ₹6,543,810.

