DKSS - Derderian, Kann, Seyferth & Salucci
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om DKSS - Derderian, Kann, Seyferth & Salucci som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    CPA (Contract of Professional Advisors) delivers tailored financial expertise to individuals and businesses seeking excellence in accounting, taxation, and strategic advisory services. Our dedicated team combines industry knowledge with personalized attention to navigate complex financial landscapes, optimize tax positions, and drive business growth. We pride ourselves on building lasting partnerships based on trust, integrity, and results-oriented solutions that empower our clients to achieve their financial objectives with confidence.

    https://dksscpasmi.com
    Nettside
    1953
    Grunnlagt år
    35
    # Ansatte
    Hovedkontor

