Programvareutviklingsleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Australia hos Deputy utgjør totalt A$215K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Deputys totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Totalt per år
$141K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Deputy?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutviklingsleder hos Deputy in Australia ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på A$296,042. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Deputy for Programvareutviklingsleder rollen in Australia er A$200,924.

Andre ressurser

