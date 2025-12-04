Selskapskatalog
Democratic National Committee
Democratic National Committee Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Den gjennomsnittlige Dataanalytiker totalkompensasjonen in United States hos Democratic National Committee varierer fra $74.7K til $106K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Democratic National Committees totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/4/2025

Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn

$84.6K - $96.3K
United States
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
$74.7K$84.6K$96.3K$106K
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område

Hva er karrierenivåene hos Democratic National Committee?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Dataanalytiker hos Democratic National Committee in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $106,200. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Democratic National Committee for Dataanalytiker rollen in United States er $74,700.

Andre ressurser

