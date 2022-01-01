Selskapskatalog
Delta Electronics
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

Delta Electronics Lønninger

Delta Electronicss lønn varierer fra $16,027 i total kompensasjon per år for en Produktleder på laveste nivå til $153,000 for en Salg på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Delta Electronics. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programvareingeniør
Median $45.8K

Nettverksingeniør

Maskinvareingeniør
Median $49.5K
Maskiningeniør
Median $36K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Elektrisk ingeniør
Median $49.6K
Datavitenskaper
Median $41.8K
Produktdesigner
Median $62.2K
Personalavdeling
$90.5K
Markedsføringsoperasjoner
$35.3K
Produktleder
$16K
Programleder
$52.7K
Prosjektleder
$51.5K
Salg
$153K
Salgsingeniør
$149K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$63.1K
Mangler din tittel?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.


Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Delta Electronics er Salg at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $153,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Delta Electronics er $50,577.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Delta Electronics

Relaterte selskaper

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser