Selskapskatalog
Deloitte
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Regnskapsfører

  • Technical Accountant

  • United States

Deloitte Technical Accountant Lønninger i United States

Technical Accountant-kompensasjon in United States hos Deloitte varierer fra $125K per year for L2 til $258K per year for L5. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Deloittes totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/7/2025

Gjennomsnitt Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$125K
$112K
$0
$12.7K
L3
$165K
$150K
$2.9K
$11.8K
L4
$161K
$158K
$0
$3.3K
Vis 2 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Deloitte er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Regnskapsfører tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Technical Accountant hos Deloitte in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $257,950. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Deloitte for Technical Accountant rollen in United States er $180,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Deloitte

Relaterte selskaper

  • Bain
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Ernst and Young
  • Kimley Horn
  • LEK
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser