Technical Accountant-kompensasjon in United States hos Deloitte varierer fra $125K per year for L2 til $258K per year for L5. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Deloittes totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/7/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$125K
$112K
$0
$12.7K
L3
$165K
$150K
$2.9K
$11.8K
L4
$161K
$158K
$0
$3.3K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)