Produktleder-kompensasjon in United States hos Dell Technologies varierer fra $117K per year for I7 til $645K per year for E1. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $230K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dell Technologiess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
I7
$117K
$111K
$522
$5.6K
I8
$176K
$163K
$1.4K
$11.7K
I9
$244K
$198K
$16.4K
$29.8K
I10
$317K
$226K
$35.9K
$55.3K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
