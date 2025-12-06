Selskapskatalog
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Dell Technologies varierer fra $115K per year for L5 til $213K per year for L9. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $130K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dell Technologiess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Designer I
L5
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Product Designer II
L6
$113K
$109K
$714
$3.4K
Senior Product Designer
L7
$157K
$143K
$4.3K
$10K
Principal Designer
L8
$157K
$141K
$5.8K
$10K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Opptjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Produktdesigner tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Inkluderte stillinger

UX-designer

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Dell Technologies in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $221,500. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Dell Technologies for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $130,000.

