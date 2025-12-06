Selskapskatalog
Dell Technologies Ledelsesrådgiver Lønninger

Ledelsesrådgiver-kompensasjon in Ireland hos Dell Technologies utgjør totalt €118K per year for L9. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dell Technologiess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Opptjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Ledelsesrådgiver hos Dell Technologies in Ireland ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €123,567. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Dell Technologies for Ledelsesrådgiver rollen in Ireland er €88,715.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/management-consultant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.