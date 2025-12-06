Selskapskatalog
Dell Technologies
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Maskinvareingeniør

  • Alle Maskinvareingeniør lønninger

Dell Technologies Maskinvareingeniør Lønninger

Maskinvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Dell Technologies varierer fra $101K per year for L5 til $238K per year for L9. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $161K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dell Technologiess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Hardware Engineer I
L5
$101K
$95.1K
$0
$5.8K
Hardware Engineer II
L6
$126K
$112K
$7K
$6.7K
Senior Hardware Engineer
L7
$137K
$134K
$0
$3.7K
Principal Engineer
L8
$173K
$160K
$6.8K
$6.6K
Vis 1 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Opptjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Maskinvareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Inkluderte stillinger

Send inn ny stilling

Innebygd Maskinvareingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Maskinvareingeniør hos Dell Technologies in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $332,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Dell Technologies for Maskinvareingeniør rollen in United States er $171,639.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Dell Technologies

Relaterte selskaper

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.