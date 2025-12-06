Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Dell Technologiess totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
