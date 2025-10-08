Backend Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos CVS Health varierer fra $112K per year for L1 til $197K per year for L5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $121K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CVS Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L1
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
