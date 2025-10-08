Selskapskatalog
CVS Health
CVS Health Backend Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Backend Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos CVS Health varierer fra $112K per year for L1 til $197K per year for L5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $121K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CVS Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025

Gjennomsnitt Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Inngangsnivå)
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
Senior Software Engineer I
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
Senior Software Engineer II
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Bidra
Hva er karrierenivåene hos CVS Health?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Backend Programvareingeniør hos CVS Health in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $197,067. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos CVS Health for Backend Programvareingeniør rollen in United States er $123,000.

