UX Designer-kompensasjon in United States hos CVS Health varierer fra $120K per year for Product Designer til $140K per year for Senior Product Designer II. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $145K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CVS Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
Ingen lønninger funnet
