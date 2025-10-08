Health Informatics-kompensasjon in New York City Area hos CVS Health varierer fra $141K per year for Data Scientist til $282K per year for Lead Director. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in New York City Area utgjør totalt $165K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CVS Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
