Health Informatics-kompensasjon in United States hos CVS Health varierer fra $137K per year for Data Scientist til $286K per year for Lead Director. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $164K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CVS Healths totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
