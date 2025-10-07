Nettsted Pålitelighet Ingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Cruise varierer fra $222K per year for L3 til $524K per year for L6. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $365K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Cruises totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/7/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L3
$222K
$138K
$55K
$28.8K
L4
$290K
$173K
$86.5K
$31K
L5
$352K
$195K
$127K
$29.7K
L6
$524K
$249K
$201K
$73.9K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.