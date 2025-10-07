Selskapskatalog
Nettsted Pålitelighet Ingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Cruise varierer fra $222K per year for L3 til $524K per year for L6. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $365K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Cruises totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/7/2025

Gjennomsnitt Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Inngangsnivå)
$222K
$138K
$55K
$28.8K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$290K
$173K
$86.5K
$31K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$352K
$195K
$127K
$29.7K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$524K
$249K
$201K
$73.9K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Nettsted Pålitelighet Ingeniør hos Cruise in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $524,309. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Cruise for Nettsted Pålitelighet Ingeniør rollen in United States er $308,100.

Andre ressurser