Aksjetype

RSU

Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

25 % opptjenes i 1st - ÅR ( 25.00 % årlig )

25 % opptjenes i 2nd - ÅR ( 6.25 % kvartalsvis )

25 % opptjenes i 3rd - ÅR ( 6.25 % kvartalsvis )

25 % opptjenes i 4th - ÅR ( 6.25 % kvartalsvis )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.