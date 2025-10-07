Full-Stack Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Cruise varierer fra $223K per year for L3 til $684K per year for L7. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $359K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Cruises totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/7/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L3
$223K
$149K
$51.1K
$22.4K
L4
$324K
$188K
$80.5K
$54.7K
L5
$467K
$214K
$206K
$46.5K
L6
$546K
$252K
$235K
$58.4K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.