Cruise Full-Stack Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Cruise varierer fra $223K per year for L3 til $684K per year for L7. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $359K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Cruises totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/7/2025

Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Inngangsnivå)
$223K
$149K
$51.1K
$22.4K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$324K
$188K
$80.5K
$54.7K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$467K
$214K
$206K
$46.5K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$546K
$252K
$235K
$58.4K
$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Full-Stack Programvareingeniør hos Cruise in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $684,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Cruise for Full-Stack Programvareingeniør rollen in United States er $353,000.

Andre ressurser