Selskapskatalog
Cofense
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Cofense som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Cofense is a company that provides phishing detection and response solutions for enterprise organizations. Their platform leverages a global network of over 32 million people reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. They offer a full suite of solutions to educate employees, detect phish, and respond quickly to remediate threats. Cofense solutions easily integrate with existing security ecosystems and have a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers.

    https://cofense.com
    Nettside
    2011
    Grunnlagt år
    751
    # Ansatte
    $250M-$500M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Cofense

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Amazon
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser