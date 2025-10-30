Selskapskatalog
CNA Insurance
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Aktuar

  • Alle Aktuar lønninger

CNA Insurance Aktuar Lønninger

Aktuar-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos CNA Insurance utgjør totalt $155K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for CNA Insurances totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
CNA Insurance
Actuary
Chicago, IL
Totalt per år
$155K
Nivå
Actuarial Consultant
Grunnlønn
$141K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.1K
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos CNA Insurance?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Aktuar tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Aktuar hos CNA Insurance in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $228,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos CNA Insurance for Aktuar rollen in United States er $151,700.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for CNA Insurance

Relaterte selskaper

  • Palantir
  • Qualtrics
  • Medallia
  • FICO
  • Moelis & Company
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser