CloudMade
    CloudMade’s mission is to create the building blocks and business logic that help the automotive industry connect the dots on every human journey.We are a team of product thinkers, doers, and storytellers united in one purpose; to make every human journey delightfully simple.Our product is an intelligent mobility solution used by car makers to transform their car and mobility user experiences, making them simpler, safer and more profitable. Over the last 10 years, we have built a machine learning solution uniquely suited to automotive and mobility use cases; run hundreds of programs with car makers; and delivered cars, apps, and concepts that have defined intelligent mobility.

    http://cloudmade.com
    2007
    60
    $10M-$50M
