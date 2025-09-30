Selskapskatalog
Citadel
Citadel Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger i New York City Area

Information Technologist (IT)-mediankompensasjonspakken in New York City Area hos Citadel utgjør totalt $395K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Citadels totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Citadel
Information Technologist (IT)
New York, NY
Totalt per år
$395K
Nivå
hidden
Grunnlønn
$245K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$150K
År i selskapet
5-10 År
Års erfaring
11+ År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Citadel?

$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) hos Citadel in New York City Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $425,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Citadel for jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) rollen in New York City Area er $390,000.

Andre ressurser